Federal Ruling Halts Shutdown of Biden-era Immigrant Parole Program

A federal judge in Massachusetts has issued a temporary injunction against the Trump administration's plan to dismantle a program from the Biden era. This program allows over half a million immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela the right to stay and work legally in the U.S., The Hill reported.

Presiding over the case, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani emphasized the difficult choices facing immigrants if their parole status were to lapse. Her 41-page ruling highlighted the potential dangers of returning to their home countries and the risk of family separation. Judge Talwani noted that such a move might also nullify legal claims migrants could have under the Administrative Procedure Act.

The ruling, celebrated by advocates, extends protections for these migrants whose legal status would have expired soon. Karen Tumlin of the Justice Action Center described the decision as pivotal for the migrants and their American hosts. The Biden-era CHNV program, pivotal in aiding migrants from the four nations, faces criticism from the federal government for not securing a long-term status for participants, as reported by The Hill.

