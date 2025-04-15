Left Menu

Federal Ruling Halts Shutdown of Biden-era Immigrant Parole Program

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the termination of a program granting work rights to immigrants from four countries, providing relief to thousands. The decision is seen as a victory for both migrants and their American sponsors, but the program's future remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:49 IST
Federal Ruling Halts Shutdown of Biden-era Immigrant Parole Program
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge in Massachusetts has issued a temporary injunction against the Trump administration's plan to dismantle a program from the Biden era. This program allows over half a million immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela the right to stay and work legally in the U.S., The Hill reported.

Presiding over the case, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani emphasized the difficult choices facing immigrants if their parole status were to lapse. Her 41-page ruling highlighted the potential dangers of returning to their home countries and the risk of family separation. Judge Talwani noted that such a move might also nullify legal claims migrants could have under the Administrative Procedure Act.

The ruling, celebrated by advocates, extends protections for these migrants whose legal status would have expired soon. Karen Tumlin of the Justice Action Center described the decision as pivotal for the migrants and their American hosts. The Biden-era CHNV program, pivotal in aiding migrants from the four nations, faces criticism from the federal government for not securing a long-term status for participants, as reported by The Hill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025