Kerala Court Deliberates Mysterious 'Samadhi' Burial Case

The Kerala High Court has called for responses from the state government and law enforcement regarding a plea to halt the exhumation of a 69-year-old man's body, identified as Gopan Swami, who is believed by his family to have attained 'samadhi.'

Justice C S Dias, while issuing notices to the government and police, refrained from intervening in the ongoing investigation into Swami's mysterious death. The court indicated potential suspicious circumstances surrounding the case, warranting further inquiry.

Gopan Swami's widow, Sulochana, urges the court to prevent local authorities from demolishing the 'samadhi' site. The case will continue in court next week amidst public debate and opposition from residents over the exhumation process.

