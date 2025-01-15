Left Menu

Kerala Court Deliberates Mysterious 'Samadhi' Burial Case

The Kerala High Court is seeking responses from state authorities on a plea to halt the exhumation of Gopan Swami's body, suspected to be a 'samadhi.' Suspicion surrounds Swami's death, leading to a police investigation. The case highlights familial and public tensions over traditional practices and legal procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has called for responses from the state government and law enforcement regarding a plea to halt the exhumation of a 69-year-old man's body, identified as Gopan Swami, who is believed by his family to have attained 'samadhi.'

Justice C S Dias, while issuing notices to the government and police, refrained from intervening in the ongoing investigation into Swami's mysterious death. The court indicated potential suspicious circumstances surrounding the case, warranting further inquiry.

Gopan Swami's widow, Sulochana, urges the court to prevent local authorities from demolishing the 'samadhi' site. The case will continue in court next week amidst public debate and opposition from residents over the exhumation process.

