Dr. Virendra Kumar Lays Foundation Stone for Rs. 30-Crore Composite Regional Centre for Divyangjan in Jaipur

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment (SJ&E), Dr. Virendra Kumar, today laid the foundation stone for the new building of the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for the rehabilitation of Divyangjan in Jamdoli, Jaipur. The initiative is a significant step in enhancing facilities and services for persons with disabilities (Divyangjan) in Rajasthan. The event was attended by Rajasthan’s Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Avinash Gehlot, along with key officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Shri Kuldeep Ranka, Commissioner Shri H. Guite, and Union Secretary Shri Rajesh Aggarwal.

The new CRC building, to be constructed on 2.5 acres of land allocated by the Rajasthan Government, will feature advanced facilities, including a Cross-Disability Early Intervention Centre. This center will provide integrated medical, therapeutic, and educational support for young children with disabilities, aiming to ensure early diagnosis and intervention for better outcomes.

Expanding Support for Divyangjan

Dr. Virendra Kumar highlighted the establishment of the Prime Minister Divyasha Kendra in Jaipur, which aims to eliminate barriers for Divyangjan in accessing assistive devices. Caregiver training programs will also be introduced at the CRC, empowering families with skills to better support individuals with disabilities.

The Minister requested the Rajasthan Government to allocate an additional 2.5 acres of land to expand the center further. The proposed expansion will include residential facilities for Divyang students and professionals, fostering a supportive environment for their education and skill development.

Distribution of Aids and Collaboration

At the event, Dr. Kumar distributed aids and assistive devices to Divyang beneficiaries and senior citizens, reaffirming the Union Government’s commitment to improving the lives of people with disabilities. The Minister emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Central and State Governments to ensure the effective implementation of welfare schemes.

Rajasthan Government’s Commitment

Shri Avinash Gehlot, Rajasthan’s Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, assured the audience of the state government’s full support for Central Government initiatives. He emphasized that welfare schemes for Divyangjan will continue to be a priority in the state’s agenda.

Union Government’s Vision

Union Secretary Shri Rajesh Aggarwal reiterated the Government of India’s dedication to delivering high-quality, accessible services to Divyangjan across the nation. He highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen rehabilitation centers, expand training programs, and improve the distribution of assistive devices.

Future Prospects

The CRC in Jaipur is expected to be a model facility for the region, with plans to integrate state-of-the-art technologies and comprehensive training programs for caregivers and healthcare professionals. With a projected budget of Rs. 30 crore, the center represents a significant investment in the welfare of Divyangjan.

The new initiatives align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an inclusive society where every individual has equal access to opportunities, education, and healthcare.