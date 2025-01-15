Dispute Resolved: Ceasefire Talks Between Israel and Hamas Back On Track

Qatari and Hamas officials announced a resolution to a last-minute dispute in ceasefire negotiations with Israel after tense discussions. The disagreement concerned security arrangements along Gaza's border with Egypt, which Israel initially rejected.

The intervention by Qatar's prime minister, acting as mediator, was instrumental in resolving the deadlock between Hamas and Israeli delegations. Both parties confirmed the resolution but did not report on a final agreement's status.

The phased deal under discussion aims to address hostages held by Hamas, the return of displaced Palestinians, and the influx of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The seriousness of the earlier dispute and its impact on the agreement's viability remain uncertain.

