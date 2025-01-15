Israeli Government Set to Vote on Gaza Ceasefire Deal
The Israeli government is poised to vote on a significant ceasefire deal concerning Gaza, with expectations of approval from the majority of ministers. This decision follows ongoing negotiations aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region, per information from a government official.
The ceasefire deal is the result of prolonged negotiations intended to reduce the ongoing tensions and hostilities in the region.
The vote will be a significant step towards stabilizing the situation and illustrating the government's commitment to peace efforts, as reiterated by the official.
