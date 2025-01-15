Left Menu

Israeli Government Set to Vote on Gaza Ceasefire Deal

The Israeli government is poised to vote on a significant ceasefire deal concerning Gaza, with expectations of approval from the majority of ministers. This decision follows ongoing negotiations aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region, per information from a government official.

Updated: 15-01-2025 23:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli government is preparing to vote on a crucial ceasefire agreement regarding Gaza, scheduled for Thursday. According to a government official, a majority of ministers are anticipated to support the proposal.

The ceasefire deal is the result of prolonged negotiations intended to reduce the ongoing tensions and hostilities in the region.

The vote will be a significant step towards stabilizing the situation and illustrating the government's commitment to peace efforts, as reiterated by the official.

