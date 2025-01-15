Israeli Government Set to Vote on Gaza Ceasefire Deal

The Israeli government is preparing to vote on a crucial ceasefire agreement regarding Gaza, scheduled for Thursday. According to a government official, a majority of ministers are anticipated to support the proposal.

The ceasefire deal is the result of prolonged negotiations intended to reduce the ongoing tensions and hostilities in the region.

The vote will be a significant step towards stabilizing the situation and illustrating the government's commitment to peace efforts, as reiterated by the official.

