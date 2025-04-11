Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

The U.S. Supreme Court has mandated that the Trump administration arrange the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man who was mistakenly deported, according to an order issued on Thursday. This decision follows an April 4th ruling by U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, who called for the administration to assist in his return.

Abrego Garcia, who was living in Maryland and had a work permit since 2019, challenged his deportation alongside his family. The Supreme Court underscored that the government must facilitate his release from El Salvador, while also acknowledging limits on judicial intervention in foreign affairs.

Lawyer Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg praised the ruling, celebrating the victory for the rule of law. As Abrego Garcia faces wrongful accusations from U.S. authorities, the case continues to highlight tensions between judicial orders and executive powers in handling international relations.

