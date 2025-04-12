Caravaggio's Lost Masterpiece: Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy Arrives in India

Caravaggio's renowned painting, 'Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy', graced Indian shores for the first time, unveiled at the Italian Cultural Centre. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and Minister for University and Research Anna Maria Bernini inaugurated the event, marking a significant cultural exchange.

Famous for his mastery of light and shadow, Caravaggio painted this emotional and evocative masterpiece during his exile. The work, lost for centuries and rediscovered in 2014, exemplifies his signature chiaroscuro technique and evinces a powerful spiritual transcendence.

The painting will be showcased at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) from April 18 to May 18, facilitating a rare opportunity for audiences to experience Caravaggio's impact and influence on Indian artistry, as highlighted by Kiran Nadar, founder and chairperson of KNMA.

