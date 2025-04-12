Left Menu

Caravaggio's Lost Masterpiece: Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy Arrives in India

Caravaggio's 'Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy', a masterpiece thought lost for centuries, has arrived in India. Unveiled at the Italian Cultural Centre, the painting showcases Caravaggio's emotive realism and baroque style. Discovered in 2014, its exhibition encourages cross-cultural dialogue, illustrating the legacy of baroque art on Indian artists.

Updated: 12-04-2025 12:39 IST
Caravaggio's Lost Masterpiece: Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy Arrives in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Caravaggio's renowned painting, 'Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy', graced Indian shores for the first time, unveiled at the Italian Cultural Centre. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and Minister for University and Research Anna Maria Bernini inaugurated the event, marking a significant cultural exchange.

Famous for his mastery of light and shadow, Caravaggio painted this emotional and evocative masterpiece during his exile. The work, lost for centuries and rediscovered in 2014, exemplifies his signature chiaroscuro technique and evinces a powerful spiritual transcendence.

The painting will be showcased at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) from April 18 to May 18, facilitating a rare opportunity for audiences to experience Caravaggio's impact and influence on Indian artistry, as highlighted by Kiran Nadar, founder and chairperson of KNMA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

