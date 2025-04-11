Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Team New Zealand, along with their celebrated skipper Peter Burling, have confirmed their split as negotiations failed concerning the next America's Cup campaign. The parting follows Team NZ's third consecutive victory, with discussions between Burling and management proving fruitless after their triumph against Britain in Barcelona last year.

Chief executive Grant Dalton praised Burling's contributions, stating, 'Pete has been a central figure who has grown incredibly within Emirates Team New Zealand.' Despite their success, the failure to agree on terms for future roles spelled the end of their collaboration as they head into the tighter cycles of America's Cup competition.

Notably, this move comes just days after Britain's INEOS Britannia withdrew from challenging the next Cup. Burling joined Team NZ bringing his Olympic accolades to the team, winning America's Cup in Bermuda and defense in Auckland. His current plans remain undisclosed as he reflects on the situation.

