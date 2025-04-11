Left Menu

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a September deadline to identify autism's cause, a challenge that has puzzled scientists for years. This announcement, along with rising autism rates, raises concerns about misinformation and stigma. Critics question the deadline's feasibility and warn against unfounded claims about autism's origins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 05:50 IST
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Thursday that the United States would identify the cause of autism by September. The pledge sets a deadline for what scientists have struggled to decipher for decades amid rising autism diagnoses. In 2020, the autism rate in 8-year-olds was 1 in 36, up from 2000's rate, prompting growing public concern.

Despite a lack of detailed plans, Kennedy believes that a large-scale research effort involving global scientists will unearth the cause. Critics, such as the Autism Society of America, fear this rhetoric could fuel stigma and paranoia. Meanwhile, President Trump initiated efforts to examine various health conditions, suggesting synthetic factors might contribute to autism cases.

Kennedy's history of promoting debunked vaccine-autism links continues, with proposed comprehensive investigations into environmental and genetic factors. The CDC and National Institutes of Health are launching studies on potential connections. Concerns persist over misinformation, particularly by figures like David Geier, linked to controversial practices. Advocates demand a scientific basis in autism research discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025