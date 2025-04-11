Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Thursday that the United States would identify the cause of autism by September. The pledge sets a deadline for what scientists have struggled to decipher for decades amid rising autism diagnoses. In 2020, the autism rate in 8-year-olds was 1 in 36, up from 2000's rate, prompting growing public concern.

Despite a lack of detailed plans, Kennedy believes that a large-scale research effort involving global scientists will unearth the cause. Critics, such as the Autism Society of America, fear this rhetoric could fuel stigma and paranoia. Meanwhile, President Trump initiated efforts to examine various health conditions, suggesting synthetic factors might contribute to autism cases.

Kennedy's history of promoting debunked vaccine-autism links continues, with proposed comprehensive investigations into environmental and genetic factors. The CDC and National Institutes of Health are launching studies on potential connections. Concerns persist over misinformation, particularly by figures like David Geier, linked to controversial practices. Advocates demand a scientific basis in autism research discourse.

