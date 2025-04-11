Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

The longstanding water-sharing conflict between the U.S. and Mexico has reached a boiling point, with former President Donald Trump threatening sanctions and tariffs. Trump's frustrations arose after accusing Mexico of violating an 81-year-old treaty by failing to deliver the agreed amount of water to Texan farmers. The 1944 treaty stipulates that Mexico must send 1.75 million acre-feet of water to the U.S. every five years from the Rio Grande.

As the period's deadline looms in October, current figures reveal Mexico has sent less than 30% of the required water allotment. Meanwhile, Trump's Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins, is also pushing for harsher measures to make Mexico comply with its obligations. The Mexican government, challenged by climate-induced droughts, insists on the treaty's leniency that allows debts to roll over due to such conditions.

Efforts are being made by Mexican officials, who are planning to increase deliveries as concerns rise over potential impacts on trade negotiations. The escalating issue highlights political tensions and potential economic impacts, particularly for Texan farmers, as Mexican officials scramble to meet water delivery commitments without inciting unrest in water-scarce regions across northern Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)