Contentious Cabinet Hearings Stir Debate

This week, Senate hearings for President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks have sparked heated debates. Key discussions centered around Pam Bondi's potential actions if confirmed as Attorney General, with Democrats questioning her ability to remain independent of Trump's influence.

Marco Rubio, tapped for Secretary of State, navigated a delicate balance on issues ranging from border security to foreign policy, emphasizing a rebuild of the U.S. industrial base to compete with China. Rubio also expressed hope for quick resolutions in Middle Eastern conflicts.

Chris Wright, nominated for Energy Secretary, stood by his controversial stance on wildfires being 'hype,' despite criticisms in light of recent devastating fires in California. Ratcliffe, aiming to lead the CIA, defended key surveillance programs amid privacy concerns, promising not to politicize the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)