Rubio says he expressed US concerns to Turkey after arrest of Istanbul mayor

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday he expressed to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan U.S. concerns over the protests and detentions in Turkey following the arrest of Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-03-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 08:38 IST
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday he expressed to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan U.S. concerns over the protests and detentions in Turkey following the arrest of Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. "We watch the same news reports everybody else sees about what's going on," Rubio told reporters on the plane flying back from a Caribbean trip. "We're certainly concerned about these protests and some of the reports," he added.

The top U.S. diplomat added that President Donald Trump during his first term in office had a "very good working relationship" with the Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and that Washington wanted to restart that and cooperate on a number of issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

