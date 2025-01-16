South Korea's Political Crisis: Yoon Suk Yeol's Arrest and its Ramifications

South Korea is facing an unprecedented political crisis with the arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol, making him the first sitting president to be detained. This arrest comes amid allegations of insurrection linked to a martial law attempt that was rebuffed by parliament in December.

The President's refusal to participate in investigative questioning has further deepened tensions, with the Constitutional Court set to determine the outcome of his impeachment trial. Yoon's arrest followed a dramatic standoff, culminating in a police raid on his residence at dawn.

The economic implications are significant, as the central bank held interest rates steady in response to pressure on the South Korean won. This political turmoil has sparked divisive public opinion, with some supporters rallying behind Yoon despite the allegations.

