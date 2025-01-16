NZ Applauds Gaza Ceasefire, Calls for Urgent Humanitarian Aid and Path to Peace

New Zealand has welcomed the recently announced ceasefire deal to end hostilities in Gaza, marking a crucial step toward alleviating the humanitarian crisis that has unfolded over the past 15 months. Foreign Minister Winston Peters expressed the Government’s support for the agreement and emphasized the need for swift action to implement its terms fully.

“This conflict has caused incomprehensible human suffering, and the ceasefire offers a vital opportunity to bring relief to those affected,” said Mr. Peters. “We acknowledge the efforts of all those involved in the negotiations, particularly the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, for their instrumental roles in securing this agreement.”

Focus on Civilians and Humanitarian Aid

Mr. Peters stressed the importance of prioritizing the protection of civilians and ensuring the immediate release of hostages. He also called for a substantial and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, highlighting the urgent need for basic necessities such as food, medical supplies, and shelter for the affected population.

“The terms of the deal must now be implemented fully,” he said. “Protection of civilians and the release of hostages must be at the forefront of efforts. Additionally, there now needs to be a massive, rapid, and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.”

Towards a Lasting Peace

The Foreign Minister underscored the need for meaningful steps to be taken toward achieving a durable and lasting peace in the region. He reiterated New Zealand’s longstanding support for a two-state solution as the only viable path to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“To achieve a durable and lasting peace, we call on the parties to take meaningful steps toward a two-state solution,” said Mr. Peters. “Political will is the key to ensuring history does not repeat itself.”

Global Responsibility and Support

New Zealand also pledged its continued support for international efforts to stabilize the region and provide assistance to those affected by the conflict. The Government is exploring avenues to contribute to humanitarian relief and engage in diplomatic efforts to encourage constructive dialogue between the parties involved.

Call to Action for the International Community

Mr. Peters urged the global community to work collectively to ensure the ceasefire holds and to support measures aimed at addressing the root causes of the conflict. He emphasized the importance of accountability, dialogue, and rebuilding trust among the parties to pave the way for a peaceful future.

“The international community has a critical role to play in sustaining this ceasefire, supporting humanitarian relief efforts, and fostering dialogue that leads to a comprehensive and just resolution,” Mr. Peters added.

As the ceasefire takes effect, New Zealand remains committed to supporting peace and stability in the region. The Government urges all parties to uphold their commitments, protect civilians, and work toward a future where the rights and dignity of all people in the region are respected.