UN Expert Calls for Action Against Arbitrary Detention and Health Violations in Egyptian Prisons

An independent United Nations human rights expert has expressed deep concern over Egypt’s continued misuse of anti-terrorism legislation to detain and recycle charges against human rights defenders, despite some progress in human rights reforms.

Mary Lawlor, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, highlighted persistent violations, including the practice of “rotation” or “recycling,” where detainees are charged with new, often identical offenses to extend their detention indefinitely.

Misuse of Anti-Terrorism Laws

“Although there has been progress with the release of some detainees and the development of a national human rights strategy, Egypt routinely misuses counter-terrorism legislation and recycles criminal charges against human rights defenders,” Lawlor said.

The Special Rapporteur cited the cases of three defenders:

Hoda Abdel Moneim: A human rights lawyer who completed her five-year sentence on November 1, 2023, only to face two new trials with charges identical to her original offense. This breaches the principle of double jeopardy, which prohibits being tried for the same crime twice. Aisha al-Shater: Facing identical terrorism-related charges in a separate trial, despite serving a 10-year sentence on similar accusations. Ibrahim Metwally: Detained without trial since 2017 and subjected to repeated charges, including allegations of crimes supposedly committed in prison. Metwally was arrested while en route to meet the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances in Geneva.

Lawlor also condemned the harsh prison conditions and the denial of adequate medical care, noting this amounts to psychological and physical ill-treatment.

Ongoing Communications with Egyptian Authorities

The UN has raised concerns over Egypt’s practices in 22 communications since May 2020, with the issue also highlighted by the UN Human Rights Committee during Egypt’s 2023 review.

The Special Rapporteur urged Egyptian authorities to adhere to their international human rights obligations, including respecting detainees’ right to due process, fair trials, and proper medical care.

Alarming Prison Conditions

The three defenders are reportedly held in dire conditions, with severe health issues exacerbated by prison authorities’ refusal to provide adequate medical care. Lawlor highlighted cases where surgery was denied, detainees were barred from being transferred to hospitals, and medical records were withheld.

“It is unacceptable for prison authorities to deny recommended surgery, bar the transfer of a detainee to a hospital, or withhold medical records from the detainee’s family and lawyer,” Lawlor stated.

Call to Action

Lawlor’s appeal is part of a broader effort to pressure Egypt into ceasing practices that violate international human rights standards. She stressed the need for immediate action to release detainees arbitrarily charged and to ensure humane treatment for those in custody.

The Special Rapporteur reaffirmed her commitment to engaging with Egyptian authorities to seek accountability and protect human rights defenders from retaliatory actions.