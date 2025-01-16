Volker Türk Calls for Continued Ceasefire, and Justice for Violations as Gaza Faces Urgent Humanitarian Crisis

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has expressed significant relief following the first phase of a ceasefire in Gaza, highlighting the immense suffering endured by civilians over the past 15 months. While acknowledging the critical importance of the ceasefire, Türk urged both parties to fulfill their obligations in good faith and promptly to ensure that it holds.

“I am hugely relieved by the news of the first phase of a ceasefire in Gaza, and it is imperative that it now holds,” Türk stated on Wednesday. He called on the international community and all parties involved in the conflict to exert their influence to ensure the success of future stages, including the release of all hostages and the eventual end of the war.

In his comments, the High Commissioner emphasized the toll of the conflict on the people of Gaza. “My thoughts, right now, are with those who have suffered so much unbearable pain and misery over the past 15 months, and I hope for everyone’s sake that no one will ever have to go through this again,” he added. The UN official underscored the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza, where widespread destruction has left many without access to basic necessities.

Gaza has been ravaged by months of Israeli airstrikes and ground combat, particularly in the northern regions. Türk highlighted the immediate need for humanitarian aid, particularly food, water, medical supplies, shelter, and protection for civilians in urgent need.

“We have no time to lose,” he stressed. “Food, water, medicine, shelter, and protection are the top priorities.”

Türk also called for accountability in the face of what he described as grave violations of international law, including the events of 7 October, which triggered the ongoing conflict. He stated that those responsible for unlawful killings and other violations must face justice, and the right of victims to full reparations must be honored. He emphasized the importance of truth-telling and accountability as part of any pathway to lasting peace.

“The right of victims to full reparations must be upheld,” he said. “There is no true way forward without honest truth-telling and accountability on all sides.”

As Gaza’s infrastructure lies in ruins, the High Commissioner stressed the importance of human rights being central to any reconstruction efforts. While the humanitarian situation remains dire, Türk outlined the critical role of the international community in supporting efforts to rebuild Gaza and promote lasting peace between Palestinians and Israelis.

“Israel’s illegal continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory must end, as the International Court of Justice has made clear,” Türk said, reiterating the call for a two-state solution to the conflict. “The internationally agreed two-State solution must become a reality,” he concluded, underscoring the need for a sustainable, just resolution to the decades-long conflict.

As the ceasefire enters its initial phase, Türk’s call for humanitarian aid and justice highlights the complex challenges ahead in the pursuit of peace, accountability, and the rebuilding of lives in Gaza.