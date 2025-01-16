Left Menu

Hindenburg's Closure Doesn't Exonerate 'Modani', Congress Asserts

The closure of Hindenburg Research doesn't absolve the Adani Group of allegations, according to Congress, which highlights the need for a Joint Parliamentary Committee. The Hindenburg report accused Adani of significant financial misconduct. The Congress claims deeper issues involving misuse of power persist, warranting thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hindenburg Research's impending shutdown doesn't exonerate the Adani Group from accusations, per an assertion by Indian Congress on Thursday. The party emphasizes that only a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) can adequately probe what they deem the 'Modani MegaScam'.

Congress cites the Hindenburg report's allegations against Adani Group, which had significant global repercussions. While the group denied wrongdoing, Congress stresses deeper, unaddressed issues, like misuse of power to secure infrastructure monopolies.

Despite Supreme Court and international interest, the completion of an investigation has stalled. The Congress warns that without a JPC, compromised state institutions will continue to favor the powerful at the expense of India's people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

