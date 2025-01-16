Election Commission Pushes for Transparency in AI Campaign Content

The Election Commission has taken a significant step by issuing an advisory demanding transparency in the use of artificial intelligence within political campaigns. This move comes amid concerns about AI's potential to sway voter opinions through manipulated content.

Political parties are now required to label any AI-generated or altered images, videos, and audio with clear indicators such as 'AI-Generated' to enhance accountability. Additionally, disclaimers must be included during the dissemination of promotional materials, ensuring voters are aware of synthetic content.

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has underscored the risks of deep fakes and misinformation to electoral integrity. This directive follows previous guidelines for ethical social media use during elections, reflecting the ongoing challenge of maintaining trust in the digital age.

