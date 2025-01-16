Left Menu

Election Commission Pushes for Transparency in AI Campaign Content

The Election Commission has issued an advisory to political parties, emphasizing transparency and accountability in the use of AI-generated content. Parties are required to label and disclose any AI-altered materials with clear notations. This guidance aims to prevent misinformation and maintain voter trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:10 IST
Election Commission Pushes for Transparency in AI Campaign Content
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has taken a significant step by issuing an advisory demanding transparency in the use of artificial intelligence within political campaigns. This move comes amid concerns about AI's potential to sway voter opinions through manipulated content.

Political parties are now required to label any AI-generated or altered images, videos, and audio with clear indicators such as 'AI-Generated' to enhance accountability. Additionally, disclaimers must be included during the dissemination of promotional materials, ensuring voters are aware of synthetic content.

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has underscored the risks of deep fakes and misinformation to electoral integrity. This directive follows previous guidelines for ethical social media use during elections, reflecting the ongoing challenge of maintaining trust in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

