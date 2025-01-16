Justice on the Tracks: Compensation Awarded in Tragic Train Accident
A Mumbai tribunal awarded Rs 8 lakh to the family of Prajakta Gupte, a 22-year-old woman who died in a train accident while chasing a thief. Initially set at Rs 4 lakh, the compensation was increased due to her role as the family's breadwinner and poor financial situation.
The Mumbai Railway Claims Tribunal has ordered a compensation of Rs 8 lakh for the family of 22-year-old Prajakta Gupte. She tragically lost her life while chasing a thief near Kalyan in the Thane district on July 30, 2015.
The young IT professional, returning home on a suburban train, jumped off after a thief snatched her phone and purse, only to be fatally run over by an oncoming train. Her family initially received Rs 4 lakh, but her advocate successfully argued for a higher amount due to her role as the family's main breadwinner.
The tribunal's decision, detailed Thursday, countered the railway's argument that Gupte endangered herself. Her advocate argued insufficient patrolling contributed to the tragedy.
