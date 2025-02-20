The Kremlin has expressed support for Donald Trump in his ongoing dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Accusing Zelenskiy of inappropriate remarks about global leaders, Russian officials are baffled by the swift shift in the U.S. stance. This has rekindled U.S.-Russia relations, which had deteriorated under Joe Biden's presidency due to Russia's war in Ukraine.

With U.S.-Ukraine ties weakening, amid discord over resources and talks without Kyiv, Trump criticized Zelenskiy, calling him a 'dictator' and falsely claiming a low approval rating. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed Zelenskiy's rhetoric and dropped strong hints about apparent fractures in Washington-Kyiv relations, accusing Ukraine of misusing foreign funds.

Russian figures like Dmitry Medvedev are astonished at Trump's evolving position on Ukraine, while talks of a Putin-Trump meet generate cautious optimism in Moscow. Zelenskiy, seen as a negotiating hurdle, faces criticism from Russian hardliners who argue elections are needed. As European allies reaffirm support for Kyiv, the geopolitical landscape remains fraught.

(With inputs from agencies.)