Left Menu

Russia Signals Support for Trump Amid Strained U.S.-Ukraine Ties

The Kremlin sided with Donald Trump in his spat with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, criticizing Kyiv's leadership and suggesting a potential U.S.-Russia meeting. As U.S.-Ukraine relations sour under Trump, Russian figures express hope for a resolution on terms favorable to Moscow, stressing the need for Ukrainian elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:56 IST
Russia Signals Support for Trump Amid Strained U.S.-Ukraine Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin has expressed support for Donald Trump in his ongoing dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Accusing Zelenskiy of inappropriate remarks about global leaders, Russian officials are baffled by the swift shift in the U.S. stance. This has rekindled U.S.-Russia relations, which had deteriorated under Joe Biden's presidency due to Russia's war in Ukraine.

With U.S.-Ukraine ties weakening, amid discord over resources and talks without Kyiv, Trump criticized Zelenskiy, calling him a 'dictator' and falsely claiming a low approval rating. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed Zelenskiy's rhetoric and dropped strong hints about apparent fractures in Washington-Kyiv relations, accusing Ukraine of misusing foreign funds.

Russian figures like Dmitry Medvedev are astonished at Trump's evolving position on Ukraine, while talks of a Putin-Trump meet generate cautious optimism in Moscow. Zelenskiy, seen as a negotiating hurdle, faces criticism from Russian hardliners who argue elections are needed. As European allies reaffirm support for Kyiv, the geopolitical landscape remains fraught.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025