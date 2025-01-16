Bulgaria's GERB-Led Coalition Govt Gains Approval Despite Lacking Majority

Bulgaria's parliament has green-lit a new coalition government spearheaded by the centre-right GERB party, fronted by lawyer and seasoned minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. Formally approved on Thursday by a narrow 125-114 vote, the administration promises to restore financial stability while adhering to pro-European Union and pro-NATO principles.

Rosen Zhelyazkov, 56, replaces GERB's longstanding leader, Boyko Borissov, to steer the coalition, marking a strategic shift following Borissov's contentious resignation in 2021 amid anti-corruption protests. Zhelyazkov's leadership follows GERB's victory in the recent elections; however, the party holds only 69 out of 240 National Assembly seats, necessitating coalition compromises to govern.

Key to the coalition's formation was backing from an ethnic Turkish party not included in the coalition government. Zhelyazkov revealed concerted efforts to address ideological rifts with the coalition's junior partners, the Socialist Party and populist There Is Such a People group, allocating 11 ministerial roles within GERB's ranks amidst the coalition's shared governance.

