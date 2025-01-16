Left Menu

Pope Francis Injured in Fall, No Fracture Detected

Pope Francis sustained a contusion on his right forearm after a fall at his residence, Santa Marta house. Fortunately, no fractures were found. As a precautionary measure, his arm has been immobilized. The incident was reported by the Vatican, noting the Pope’s recent 88th birthday in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:40 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis has experienced an injury to his right forearm following a fall at his residence, the Santa Marta house, as reported by the Vatican on Thursday. Despite the concerning incident, medical examinations revealed no fractures.

The Vatican's statement clarified that the Pope, who recently celebrated his 88th birthday in December, had his arm immobilized as a precautionary measure to prevent further complications.

This recent event has raised some concerns, particularly given the Pope's age, but he remains in stable condition with the precaution outweighing the injury's severity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

