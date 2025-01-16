Pope Francis Injured in Fall, No Fracture Detected

Pope Francis has experienced an injury to his right forearm following a fall at his residence, the Santa Marta house, as reported by the Vatican on Thursday. Despite the concerning incident, medical examinations revealed no fractures.

The Vatican's statement clarified that the Pope, who recently celebrated his 88th birthday in December, had his arm immobilized as a precautionary measure to prevent further complications.

This recent event has raised some concerns, particularly given the Pope's age, but he remains in stable condition with the precaution outweighing the injury's severity.

(With inputs from agencies.)