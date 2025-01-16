Left Menu

Hungary's Stance on EU Sanctions Awaiting U.S. Input

Hungary is yet to decide on supporting the EU's sanctions rollover on Russia, set for renewal by month's end. The decision is pending U.S. feedback under the incoming Trump administration. Hungary's EU minister Janos Boka suggests delaying until the U.S. shares its perspective on the sanctions' future.

Hungary remains undecided on whether to back the European Union's extension of sanctions against Russia, which is due for renewal at the end of the month. Hungary's EU minister, Janos Boka, indicated that the decision should be deferred until the incoming Trump administration communicates its view on the sanctions.

Boka, speaking to reporters in Brussels, emphasized the importance of understanding the U.S. administration's perspective before making any commitments. "There is no decision on the Hungarian position yet," he said. Hungary plans to withhold its decision until clarity is obtained regarding the U.S. stance on the sanctions regime.

The EU has approved 15 sets of sanctions on Russia following its 2022 incursion into Ukraine, with a 16th set planned. The renewal involves economic sectors and assets freeze of the Russian central bank. EU decisions require consensus from all 27 member states, with Hungary historically having closer ties to Moscow than most EU nations.

