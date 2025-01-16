Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Retired Army Man's Mysterious Death

A retired army man, Arvind Singh Choudhary, tragically died from a gunshot wound in his home in Prem Nagar. While holding his revolver, a shot was fired, leading to his death. The police have not ruled out suicide, with further investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A retired army man, aged 45, succumbed to a tragic gunshot wound from his own pistol in Prem Nagar, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The deceased, Arvind Singh Choudhary, was reportedly handling his licensed firearm while watching television at home. He was later found by his wife lying in a pool of blood.

Despite prompt medical attention, Choudhary was pronounced dead. A postmortem is pending, and police are investigating whether suicide was involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

