Left Menu

Push for Caste Census: BJD and Allies Seek Comprehensive Data for OBC Welfare

Several organizations, including the opposition BJD, have urged a parliamentary committee to consider a caste-based census in India. They argue comprehensive data on various caste groups is essential for creating effective policies and resource allocation, particularly for socially and educationally backward classes in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:29 IST
Push for Caste Census: BJD and Allies Seek Comprehensive Data for OBC Welfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Several organizations, including the opposition BJD, have demanded a caste-based census in India, submitting memoranda to the parliamentary committee on welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) on Thursday.

The organizations met with committee chairperson Ganesh Singh, seeking the inclusion of socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) of Odisha in the national OBC list.

The BJD highlighted the absence of detailed caste data that hampers targeted policies and resource allocation, stressing that a caste census is vital for socio-economic reforms that benefit marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025