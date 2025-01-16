Push for Caste Census: BJD and Allies Seek Comprehensive Data for OBC Welfare
Several organizations, including the opposition BJD, have urged a parliamentary committee to consider a caste-based census in India. They argue comprehensive data on various caste groups is essential for creating effective policies and resource allocation, particularly for socially and educationally backward classes in Odisha.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:29 IST
- India
Several organizations, including the opposition BJD, have demanded a caste-based census in India, submitting memoranda to the parliamentary committee on welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) on Thursday.
The organizations met with committee chairperson Ganesh Singh, seeking the inclusion of socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) of Odisha in the national OBC list.
The BJD highlighted the absence of detailed caste data that hampers targeted policies and resource allocation, stressing that a caste census is vital for socio-economic reforms that benefit marginalized communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
