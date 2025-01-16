Left Menu

Loan Dispute Ends in Tragedy: Association Leader Murdered

The president of the Bawana Industrial Area Association, Rajan Lamba, was murdered over a Rs 3 lakh loan. Sher Singh and his nephew Harish confessed to the crime, citing loan repayment disputes as the motive. Lamba's body was found in a factory basement after he was reported missing.

The president of the Bawana Industrial Area Association, Rajan Lamba, was brutally murdered, allegedly due to a Rs 3 lakh loan dispute. According to the police, two suspects, Sher Singh and his nephew Harish, were arrested for the crime.

Police investigations reveal that Lamba went missing on December 1, and his body was later discovered in a factory in Bawana. The complaint was filed by his son, Vineet Lamba, leading to the search and eventual discovery of the body.

Officials uncovered that disputes over a financial transaction prompted the violent act. The suspects confessed, admitting they met Lamba under the guise of returning a machine but killed him during a heated argument.

