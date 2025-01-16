Left Menu

EU Migration Challenges: Commissioner Brunner's Strategic Talks in Greece

EU's new commissioner for migration, Magnus Brunner, visits Greece to discuss migration policies. Controversy surrounds EU deportation policies as Greece faces criticism for 'pushbacks.' Despite challenges, Greece seeks EU support to manage illegal migration and expand its border wall with Turkey.

Updated: 16-01-2025 20:20 IST
The European Union's newly appointed commissioner for migration and internal affairs, Magnus Brunner, has been in Athens for pivotal discussions with Greek officials, addressing the long-standing challenges of illegal migration through Greece, a major entry point into Europe.

Brunner, an Austrian conservative who assumed his role last year, emphasized the urgent need to strengthen EU deportation policies, a divisive issue among the 27 member states. This dialogue follows the EU's recent legislative overhaul known as the Pact on Migration and Asylum.

Brunner's visit coincides with a European Court of Human Rights ruling against Greece, highlighting systemic deportations. Despite facing scrutiny for migration controls, Greece aims to enhance its border strategies, notably seeking financial aid from the EU for fortifying its frontier with Turkey.

