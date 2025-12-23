Left Menu

Unfounded Claims in Epstein Files Target Trump, DOJ Clarifies

The Department of Justice has stated that recent documents from the Epstein files contain unfounded claims against U.S. President Donald Trump. These allegations surfaced shortly before the 2020 U.S. election and were dismissed as false by the DOJ, emphasizing the lack of credibility in the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:14 IST
Unfounded Claims in Epstein Files Target Trump, DOJ Clarifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that some newly released documents from the Epstein files contain "untrue and sensationalist claims" aimed at U.S. President Donald Trump. These documents were presented to the FBI just before the 2020 U.S. election.

The DOJ emphasized the baseless nature of these claims, stating, "To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already."

By making this announcement, the DOJ aims to clarify and address the unfounded nature of the sensationalist allegations in the context of the Epstein files' release.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025