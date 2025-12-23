The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that some newly released documents from the Epstein files contain "untrue and sensationalist claims" aimed at U.S. President Donald Trump. These documents were presented to the FBI just before the 2020 U.S. election.

The DOJ emphasized the baseless nature of these claims, stating, "To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already."

By making this announcement, the DOJ aims to clarify and address the unfounded nature of the sensationalist allegations in the context of the Epstein files' release.