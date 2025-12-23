Left Menu

Mysterious Discovery: Unidentified Woman's Body Found on Porch

An unidentified woman's body was found in plastic sacks on a porch in Shastri Nagar, pointing to a possible murder with facial injuries noted. The discovery was made in Subhash Colony, leading to a police investigation. A local youth has been detained for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:15 IST
Mysterious Discovery: Unidentified Woman's Body Found on Porch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming discovery was made Tuesday morning in Shastri Nagar when the body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed in plastic sacks on a house porch, sparking a murder investigation. Injury marks on the woman's face suggest foul play, according to police sources.

The body was discovered at a property in Subhash Colony. The house's owner first noticed the suspicious sack, initially believing it held tenant belongings. However, a foul smell led to the grim revelation of the body's presence within the sacks.

Forensic teams have now gathered evidence, and a local youth is currently in custody for questioning. Initial investigations suggest the body was dragged and abandoned at the scene, possibly implicating nearby residents. The inquiry is ongoing, as police work to uncover the truth behind this distressing incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025