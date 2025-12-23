Mysterious Discovery: Unidentified Woman's Body Found on Porch

An alarming discovery was made Tuesday morning in Shastri Nagar when the body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed in plastic sacks on a house porch, sparking a murder investigation. Injury marks on the woman's face suggest foul play, according to police sources.

The body was discovered at a property in Subhash Colony. The house's owner first noticed the suspicious sack, initially believing it held tenant belongings. However, a foul smell led to the grim revelation of the body's presence within the sacks.

Forensic teams have now gathered evidence, and a local youth is currently in custody for questioning. Initial investigations suggest the body was dragged and abandoned at the scene, possibly implicating nearby residents. The inquiry is ongoing, as police work to uncover the truth behind this distressing incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)