High-Stakes Peace Talks: U.S., Ukraine, Russia Seek Resolution

In a significant development, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that several draft documents, including security guarantees, have been prepared following intensive talks between the U.S. and Ukrainian officials. The discussions aim to bring an end to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The negotiations held in Miami over the weekend saw U.S. officials engaging with Ukrainian, European, and Russian representatives. This diplomatic effort is part of Washington's strategy to explore a settlement in the nearly four-year-long conflict. Kyiv is under pressure from the U.S. to quickly secure peace but seeks a balanced approach amid proposals seen as favorable to Moscow, which include demands to cede territory.

Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of securing strong guarantees to prevent future invasions. This follows a damaging Russian airstrike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that the Miami talks should not be considered a breakthrough.