High Court Reserves Order on Controversial Delhi Assembly Session

In a closely watched legal development, the Delhi High Court has reserved its judgment regarding a plea by opposition MLAs. These lawmakers are seeking the convening of a Delhi Assembly session to table several Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, which criticize the policies of the AAP-led Delhi government.

The court, under Justice Sachin Datta, reached this decision after extensive arguments from both petitioners and representatives of the Delhi government. The crux of the debate lies in whether there's an urgent need to table these reports, given the imminent assembly elections and the Assembly's impending mandate expiry.

Petitioners argue that the government is neglecting its constitutional duty by delaying these reports, accused of causing significant financial losses. The government maintains the delay is politically motivated, while the Assembly secretariat contends that this matter falls within internal legislative operations, exempt from judicial review.

