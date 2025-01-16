Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Himachal Pradesh

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Thursday emphasized the need for stringent measures against illegal mining in Himachal Pradesh. Targeting areas such as Nalagarh, Una, Nurpur, and Paonta Sahib, Chauhan pinpointed these regions as particularly susceptible to illegal activities.

During a review meeting, the minister expressed concern over how violators were circumventing established check posts through alternate routes, urging officers to address this issue. He highlighted the state's initiatives, which include setting up multiple check posts to curb illicit mining and mineral transportation.

Chauhan underscored the rising demand for raw materials essential for construction and other developmental projects, advocating for scientific and lawful resource exploitation. He instructed mining officers to frequently monitor sites and to expedite mine lease permissions, focusing also on the auction of limestone mines in Solan, Shimla, and Chamba districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)