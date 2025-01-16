Ashley Moody Takes Marco Rubio's Senate Seat, Marking Historic Move for Florida

In a significant political shift, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is set to take Marco Rubio's seat in the US Senate, as announced by Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday. Moody will become only the second woman to represent Florida in the Senate, marking a historic moment for the state.

Elected as Florida's top law enforcement officer in 2018, Moody pledged to act as a prosecutor rather than a politician. She raised her profile during the COVID-19 pandemic, urging the federal government to hold China responsible for the outbreak, and worked closely with DeSantis to defend conservative policies in court.

Prior to her statewide role, Moody served as a federal prosecutor and was elected as a circuit judge in Hillsborough County in 2006. As Attorney General, she has challenged Biden administration policies, including student loan forgiveness and vaccine mandates. Moody's appointment to the Senate will last until 2026, when the seat is up for election.

(With inputs from agencies.)