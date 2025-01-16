Left Menu

Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq Faces Deadline Extension in Unauthorized Construction Case

Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq has been granted an extension until January 23 to submit evidence in a case involving the construction of a house without municipal approvals. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate extended the deadline after a change in the MP's legal representation was communicated.

Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq has been given time until January 23 to submit evidence in a legal case concerning the construction of a house allegedly built without the necessary municipal approvals. This development came after the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Vandana Mishra, agreed to extend the deadline.

The original deadline was set for January 16, following an earlier notice issued by the SDM to the MP. However, the MP's legal counsel submitted an application notifying a change in representation and requested additional time to gather evidence. Upon this request, the SDM granted an extension.

When questioned about further actions if the MP fails to comply by the new deadline, Mishra stated that decisions will follow legal provisions. Addressing media queries, Mishra clarified that according to the Municipal Council's records, the property is listed under the current MP's name. Advocate Mohammad Naeem, representing the MP, added that the house was initially registered under the MP's grandfather's name and is now associated with his legal heirs.

