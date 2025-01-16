Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Migrant Boat Capsizes Near Morocco

A boat carrying migrants capsized near Morocco, with over 40 Pakistani nationals reportedly dead. Rescue efforts saved 36 people. The Pakistan embassy in Morocco is coordinating efforts to aid survivors and investigate the tragic incident, while a Crisis Management Unit has been set up for assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Tragedy struck Thursday when a boat, laden with around 80 migrants attempting to reach Spain, capsized near Morocco. Among the passengers, 44 Pakistanis are feared dead, according to reports from the migrant rights group Walking Borders.

Rescue operations led by Moroccan authorities have successfully saved 36 individuals, one day after the boat's departure from Mauritania with 86 people on board, including 66 Pakistanis.

The Pakistan Foreign Office has announced that its embassy in Morocco is actively engaging with local officials to assist in the rescue and relief efforts. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged for stern measures against human trafficking culprits behind the calamity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

