Left Menu

India Delays Telecom Gear Testing Amid US Tariff Talks

India's telecom department has postponed the mandatory testing requirements for broadband equipment until September 1, amid tariff negotiations with the US. Under the voluntary security certification regime, administrative and testing fees are waived until August 31. Mandatory compliance is expected to begin on September 1, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:10 IST
India Delays Telecom Gear Testing Amid US Tariff Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to ease trade tensions, India's telecom department has deferred mandatory testing of broadband equipment until September 1. This aligns with ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States.

The postponement relates to the US government's criticism of India's testing and certification requirements, deemed burdensome for American companies. The temporary regime lifts fees for equipment needing voluntary security certification until the end of August.

The decision seeks to balance trade interests and security, as compliance with India's Telecom Security Assurance Requirements is mandated from September 2025, aiming to curb spurious imports and enhance network security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025