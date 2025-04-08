India Delays Telecom Gear Testing Amid US Tariff Talks
India's telecom department has postponed the mandatory testing requirements for broadband equipment until September 1, amid tariff negotiations with the US. Under the voluntary security certification regime, administrative and testing fees are waived until August 31. Mandatory compliance is expected to begin on September 1, 2025.
In a move to ease trade tensions, India's telecom department has deferred mandatory testing of broadband equipment until September 1. This aligns with ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States.
The postponement relates to the US government's criticism of India's testing and certification requirements, deemed burdensome for American companies. The temporary regime lifts fees for equipment needing voluntary security certification until the end of August.
The decision seeks to balance trade interests and security, as compliance with India's Telecom Security Assurance Requirements is mandated from September 2025, aiming to curb spurious imports and enhance network security.
