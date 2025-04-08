President Murmu Strengthens Indo-Portuguese Ties in Lisbon Visit

President Droupadi Murmu honored Mahatma Gandhi by laying a floral tribute at his statue in Lisbon's 'Alameda Mahatma Gandhi' and offered prayers at the Radha-Krishna temple. Her visit began with significant diplomatic engagements.

Earlier, President Murmu participated in crucial discussions with the Portuguese delegation and was welcomed with a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon her arrival at the Portuguese Parliament. She engaged in a meaningful meeting with the President of Assembleia Da Republica, Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco, further strengthening ties.

In a post on X, Murmu emphasized the importance of dialogue with Aguiar-Branco, highlighting that regular parliamentary exchanges could bolster the relationship between India and Portugal. Her visit also included attending a state banquet hosted by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, underscoring the diplomatic significance of this rare visit, the first in 27 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)