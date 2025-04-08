Left Menu

Indigenous Activists Lift Blockade on Brazil's Critical Grain Route

Brazilian indigenous protesters have ended a blockade of the Trans-Amazonian Highway, freeing up a pivotal grain shipping route. This decision follows a scheduled meeting with a Supreme Court justice to discuss indigenous land rights. The road closure had stalled significant grain shipments worth millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:10 IST
In a significant development, Brazilian indigenous protesters have lifted a blockade on the Trans-Amazonian Highway, a vital grain shipping route, as confirmed by Abiove and a toll road operator on Tuesday. This move reopens key access to the Miritituba river port, essential for transporting bulk agricultural produce.

The Munduruku indigenous activists had originally closed the BR-230 on March 25, advocating for the reversal of a 2023 law affecting indigenous land rights. The blockade obstructed the daily shipment of approximately 70,000 metric tons of grains valued at nearly $30 million, causing financial strain.

The resolution followed an agreement for a meeting with Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes. The blockade's end may lead to a forecasted 20% rise in shipments this year, significantly impacting Brazil's grain exports amidst a U.S.-China trade conflict. Infrastructure improvements are necessary to further ease transportation issues.

