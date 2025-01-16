Left Menu

Serbia in Turmoil: Protests and Tragedy Following Railway Collapse

A protest in Serbia turned tragic when a driver rammed his car into a crowd, injuring a young woman. This incident is set against daily demonstrations over a railway station collapse that killed 15. The protests highlight public dissatisfaction with President Vucic's governance and corruption allegations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded in Serbia as a driver drove into a crowd of protestors, grievously injuring a young woman. The incident occurred amid ongoing protests over the fatal collapse of a railway station canopy in November, which claimed 15 lives.

In Belgrade, outrage followed as the driver fled, leaving the victim with serious injuries. The authorities quickly detained him, charging him with attempted murder. Protestors gathered extensively in support of the injured woman, displaying signs of growing unrest in the country.

As the situation escalates, international attention focuses on the protests, reflecting frustration over President Aleksandar Vucic's administration. Allegations of corruption and public discontent over his leadership have fueled persistent demonstrations, despite claims of external influences aiming to destabilize the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

