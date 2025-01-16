Serbia in Turmoil: Protests and Tragedy Following Railway Collapse

A tragic incident unfolded in Serbia as a driver drove into a crowd of protestors, grievously injuring a young woman. The incident occurred amid ongoing protests over the fatal collapse of a railway station canopy in November, which claimed 15 lives.

In Belgrade, outrage followed as the driver fled, leaving the victim with serious injuries. The authorities quickly detained him, charging him with attempted murder. Protestors gathered extensively in support of the injured woman, displaying signs of growing unrest in the country.

As the situation escalates, international attention focuses on the protests, reflecting frustration over President Aleksandar Vucic's administration. Allegations of corruption and public discontent over his leadership have fueled persistent demonstrations, despite claims of external influences aiming to destabilize the government.

