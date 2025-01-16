Left Menu

TikTok in Crisis: U.S. Security Concerns and Allegations of Influence

TikTok faces a potential shutdown in the U.S. amid national security concerns linked to its Chinese ownership. Allegations include data exploitation and influence over users by the Chinese government. Concerns over its impact on youth mental health and claims of spying on journalists exacerbate the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 23:07 IST
TikTok in Crisis: U.S. Security Concerns and Allegations of Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - TikTok is bracing for a shutdown of its U.S. operations on Sunday, pending a federal ban, unless a last-minute appeal is granted, insiders reveal. TikTok, a social media app widely used by 170 million Americans, finds itself embroiled in security controversies.

FBI Director Chris Wray has raised alarms about the potential national security risk posed by TikTok, citing concerns that the Chinese government might exploit the app for data collection or influence operations. With accusations of TikTok's ties to the Chinese government, U.S. lawmakers underscore the seriousness of these claims.

Adding to TikTok's woes, there's mounting apprehension over its impact on young people's mental health and reports of unauthorized data access involving journalists. The controversy persists as officials debate resolutions to address the perceived risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025