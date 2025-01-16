TikTok in Crisis: U.S. Security Concerns and Allegations of Influence

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - TikTok is bracing for a shutdown of its U.S. operations on Sunday, pending a federal ban, unless a last-minute appeal is granted, insiders reveal. TikTok, a social media app widely used by 170 million Americans, finds itself embroiled in security controversies.

FBI Director Chris Wray has raised alarms about the potential national security risk posed by TikTok, citing concerns that the Chinese government might exploit the app for data collection or influence operations. With accusations of TikTok's ties to the Chinese government, U.S. lawmakers underscore the seriousness of these claims.

Adding to TikTok's woes, there's mounting apprehension over its impact on young people's mental health and reports of unauthorized data access involving journalists. The controversy persists as officials debate resolutions to address the perceived risks.

