Revitalizing eThekwini: Efforts to Address Urban Decay, Boost Informal Economy, and Attract Investment

Like many cities in South Africa, eThekwini has been grappling with the challenges of urban decay, driven by economic migration, property abandonment, inadequate service delivery, and escalating crime. The situation worsened following the catastrophic floods in 2022, which devastated critical infrastructure such as roads, communication systems, and electrical grids.

In response, President Cyril Ramaphosa established the eThekwini Presidential Working Group (PeWG) in April 2024. This multi-stakeholder initiative, involving all three spheres of government, private sector leaders, and labor representatives, aims to accelerate the city's recovery by improving service delivery, restoring business confidence, and positioning eThekwini as a hub for investment and tourism.

Reviving the Informal Economy

One of the municipality’s priorities is the development of the informal economy, a crucial sector for job creation and community upliftment. The eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality announced plans in November 2024 to upgrade infrastructure used by informal traders. These projects include:

R10 million for upgrading the Dalton Art and Craft Market.

R15 million for refurbishing the Mansel Road Market.

R2.5 million for the Tongaat Trader Market.

R4 million for the KwaMaKhutha Business Hive (Ward 94).

R4.3 million for the Klaarwater Business Hive (Ward 17).

At the Mansel Road Market, which serves as a bustling hub for trade and culture, Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams provided traders with vital resources, including 100 sewing machines, freezers, gas stoves, and other equipment to enhance their businesses.

“This doesn’t happen anywhere else on the continent, where the government freely provides equipment to informal traders,” said Mboneni Qwabe, Chairman of the Mansel Road Market Traders. “This demonstrates the government’s commitment to our wellbeing.”

Transformative Market Upgrades

The Mansel Road Market is a popular destination, attracting customers from across South Africa and beyond. Known for its vibrant offerings, including clothing, food stalls, traditional drums, and Zulu attire, the market is set to benefit significantly from the upgrades.

Michael Hlangu, Senior Manager for the Informal Economy in the eThekwini Municipality, shared details of the refurbishment:

A new brick-and-mortar structure will replace deteriorating containers.

The facility will include upgraded ablution facilities, reliable electricity and water supply, and a new parking area.

During the construction phase, an estimated 100 job opportunities will be created.

“We are ensuring that all traders are registered and operating with business licenses,” Hlangu said. “We also provide training on health and safety to ensure compliance with regulations and by-laws.”

Showcasing Zulu Culture

The Mansel Road Market plays a vital role in preserving and showcasing Zulu culture. However, Qwabe emphasized the need to better integrate the market into the city’s tourism strategy.

“Tourists often leave South Africa without experiencing the unique cultural items we offer. This market is a hub for traditional Zulu attire and crafts that represent our rich heritage,” he said. “With the new structure, we hope to attract more visitors and create a true tourist destination.”

Sustained Municipal Support

Beyond infrastructure, the municipality has been active in supporting traders through annual business summits and regular updates on economic development initiatives.

“There is significant progress being made,” Qwabe noted. “When this market began in 1996, people were selling under carports from their cars. Over time, we moved to containers, and now we are transitioning to a modern facility that will benefit us and attract more business.”

A Vision for the Future

The revitalization efforts at Mansel Road Market reflect broader ambitions for eThekwini’s informal economy. By blending infrastructure upgrades, government support, and cultural promotion, the municipality is fostering economic growth while preserving its unique heritage.

As eThekwini continues to address its challenges, the commitment to rebuilding and empowering local communities stands as a testament to the transformative power of collaboration between government and citizens. The city is poised to reclaim its status as a vibrant destination for investment, culture, and tourism.