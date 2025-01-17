Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Calls for Swift Resolution in Munambam Land Dispute

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urged Kerala's government to swiftly resolve the Waqf land dispute in Munambam, emphasizing its non-communal nature. Residents allege the Waqf Board's unlawful claims over their lands, with protests ongoing. Tharoor highlighted the need for quick administrative action and responded to recent political remarks on India's independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 17-01-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 00:34 IST
Shashi Tharoor Calls for Swift Resolution in Munambam Land Dispute
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has called on the Kerala government to urgently address the ongoing Waqf land dispute in Munambam, cautioning against turning it into a communal issue. The conflict has drawn allegations from Cherai and Munambam residents, who claim the Waqf Board has unjustly seized their lands despite having proper documentation.

Locals, who have sustained a hunger strike for 96 days, demand intervention from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to resolve the legal confusion. Tharoor emphasized that the issue is rooted in technical and legal complexities rather than religious tensions, urging fast resolution to protect residents' property rights.

In a separate development, Tharoor critiqued RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on India's independence, underscoring the sacrifices made by freedom fighters. He also welcomed the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, advocating for lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025