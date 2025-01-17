Shashi Tharoor Calls for Swift Resolution in Munambam Land Dispute

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has called on the Kerala government to urgently address the ongoing Waqf land dispute in Munambam, cautioning against turning it into a communal issue. The conflict has drawn allegations from Cherai and Munambam residents, who claim the Waqf Board has unjustly seized their lands despite having proper documentation.

Locals, who have sustained a hunger strike for 96 days, demand intervention from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to resolve the legal confusion. Tharoor emphasized that the issue is rooted in technical and legal complexities rather than religious tensions, urging fast resolution to protect residents' property rights.

In a separate development, Tharoor critiqued RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on India's independence, underscoring the sacrifices made by freedom fighters. He also welcomed the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, advocating for lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)