Left Menu

War Economy: The Hidden Costs We Cannot Afford

Fabio Panetta, Italy's central bank governor, argues that military production hinders long-term economic growth. He emphasizes that war promotes backward development and urges investment in productive sectors. The debate intensifies as NATO considers boosting defense spending amidst global conflicts and economic protectionism threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 03:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 03:27 IST
War Economy: The Hidden Costs We Cannot Afford

Italy's central bank governor, Fabio Panetta, expressed concerns over military production's impact on economic growth, stating that it fails to foster long-term prosperity. As NATO nations deliberate on increasing defense expenditure, Panetta insists that investments in productive sectors are the true drivers of development.

At a recent speech in Bologna, Panetta highlighted rising global conflicts, reaching a peak not seen since World War Two. Citing data, he argued that any short-term economic boost from arms production is negated by longer-term harm to infrastructure, raw materials, and societal cohesion.

Amidst discussions on military spending, Panetta warned against attributing technological progress to military expenditure, viewing war as regressive. He also cautioned against economic protectionism, particularly in light of proposed tariffs on international imports, urging for an open global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025