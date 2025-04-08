Croatia's Defense Expenditure Surge: Preparing for Future Challenges

Croatia is poised to increase its defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, aiming for 3% by 2030, marking a significant rise in military investment. This move aligns with the broader European trend of boosting defense expenditure amid U.S. President Donald Trump's call for higher NATO member contributions.

The country currently dedicates 2% of its GDP to defense, but is actively developing its defense industry and strengthening collaborations with international allies, according to statements made by Defense Minister Ivan Anusic at the Adriatic Sea Defence & Aerospace Exhibition and Conference in Zagreb.

As part of these efforts, Croatia is in negotiations with Germany to acquire 50 Leopard tanks, expected to arrive by 2028, reflecting a European-wide initiative to enhance military readiness in response to concerns about U.S. commitment to regional defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)