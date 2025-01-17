Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Over Air Drills in Korean Peninsula

North Korea has criticized the United States for flying military aircraft over the Korean peninsula multiple times and condemned joint exercises with Japan and South Korea. The criticism extends to the Nuclear Consultative Group between the U.S. and South Korea, aimed at managing North Korea's nuclear threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 03:36 IST
Tensions Escalate Over Air Drills in Korean Peninsula
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korea has sharply criticized the United States for deploying military aircraft over the Korean peninsula on multiple occasions this month. The condemnation also extends to joint air exercises conducted by the U.S., Japan, and South Korea, as reported by North Korea's state media outlet, KCNA, on Friday.

The report further highlights North Korea's denunciation of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG), a joint initiative by the U.S. and South Korea focused on managing potential nuclear threats from North Korea. North Korea vows to strongly curb any perceived military provocations by asserting its right to self-defense, as stated by the country's foreign ministry via KCNA.

In line with these developments, a recent meeting of the NCG last week saw the United States reaffirm its commitment to increasing the regular visibility of U.S. strategic assets on the Korean peninsula, according to a joint statement issued by the U.S. and South Korean officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025