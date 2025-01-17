Tensions Escalate Over Air Drills in Korean Peninsula

North Korea has sharply criticized the United States for deploying military aircraft over the Korean peninsula on multiple occasions this month. The condemnation also extends to joint air exercises conducted by the U.S., Japan, and South Korea, as reported by North Korea's state media outlet, KCNA, on Friday.

The report further highlights North Korea's denunciation of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG), a joint initiative by the U.S. and South Korea focused on managing potential nuclear threats from North Korea. North Korea vows to strongly curb any perceived military provocations by asserting its right to self-defense, as stated by the country's foreign ministry via KCNA.

In line with these developments, a recent meeting of the NCG last week saw the United States reaffirm its commitment to increasing the regular visibility of U.S. strategic assets on the Korean peninsula, according to a joint statement issued by the U.S. and South Korean officials.

