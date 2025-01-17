Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor's Urgent Call to Resolve Kerala Waqf Land Dispute

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has urged the Kerala government to swiftly resolve the Waqf land dispute in Munambam, warning against turning it into a communal issue. Residents allege unlawful claims by the Waqf Board. Tharoor insists the matter is a legal issue and calls for prompt administrative action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 17-01-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 09:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a pressing appeal, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has called on the Kerala government to take immediate action in addressing the growing Waqf land dispute in Munambam. Tharoor emphasized that this issue should not escalate into a communal conflict, urging officials to focus on the legal and administrative aspects instead.

The dispute has stirred tensions in the Cherai and Munambam areas of Ernakulam district, with residents claiming that their land and properties are being unlawfully claimed by the Waqf Board. Despite holding registered deeds and land tax receipts, locals have been protesting and pushing for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to resolve the matter definitively.

During his visit to the hunger-striking locals, Tharoor stressed the importance of expeditiously resolving the ongoing conflict through proper judicial processes. He also responded to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on India's independence, underscoring the significant sacrifices made by freedom fighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

