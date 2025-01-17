Supreme Court Denies Bail to Former PFI Leader E Abubacker

The Supreme Court has refused bail to E Abubacker, the former chairman of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), due to insufficient medical grounds.

Abubacker, detained in a 2022 NIA crackdown, sought bail citing age-related health conditions, including Parkinson's and recent cancer surgery.

The PFI and its affiliates were banned under anti-terror laws for allegedly conspiring and fundraising for acts of terror in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)