Supreme Court Denies Bail to Former PFI Leader E Abubacker
The Supreme Court rejected bail for former PFI chairman E Abubacker, citing insufficient medical grounds. Arrested in a 2022 anti-terror crackdown, Abubacker claimed health issues and lack of evidence. The PFI was banned in 2022, accused of terror links and fundraising.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:00 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has refused bail to E Abubacker, the former chairman of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), due to insufficient medical grounds.
Abubacker, detained in a 2022 NIA crackdown, sought bail citing age-related health conditions, including Parkinson's and recent cancer surgery.
The PFI and its affiliates were banned under anti-terror laws for allegedly conspiring and fundraising for acts of terror in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
