FamilyBoost Gains Momentum: Nearly 22,000 Claims Paid in First Two Weeks of 2025

In the first 15 days of the year, nearly 22,000 FamilyBoost claims have been processed, providing significant financial relief to New Zealand families, Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced.

“The ability to claim for FamilyBoost’s second quarter opened on January 1, and since then, 21,936 claims have been successfully paid,” Minister Willis stated. “I’m thrilled to see so many families prioritizing this assistance. When it comes to the rising cost of living, every bit helps, and FamilyBoost is here to make a difference.”

Significant Progress and Growing Impact

Since its inception, the FamilyBoost scheme has paid out over $24 million, with a total of nearly 65,000 claims lodged as of January 15. Minister Willis emphasized the importance of the initiative, saying, “The summer break reminds us of what truly matters – time with loved ones. FamilyBoost is designed to alleviate financial pressure, so Kiwis can focus on their families and live better lives.”

Encouraging More Families to Register

Eligible low- and middle-income families are encouraged to register for FamilyBoost to claim assistance for early childhood education costs. “Let’s keep the momentum going. I urge all families who qualify to take advantage of this scheme and claim what they’re entitled to,” Minister Willis said.

How FamilyBoost Works

FamilyBoost is part of the Government’s tax relief plan aimed at supporting Kiwis facing financial challenges. Under the scheme, families earning up to $45,000 per quarter (equivalent to $180,000 annually) can claim 25% of weekly childcare costs, capped at $975 every three months.

Key details include:

Eligibility: Families earning up to $180,000 per year.

Benefits: Covers 25% of weekly childcare fees, with a maximum claim of $975 per quarter.

Application: Families can register and file claims through Inland Revenue’s myIR online platform.

Additional Resources and Assistance

To further raise awareness, the Government has launched outreach campaigns emphasizing the importance of financial literacy and budgeting for families. These efforts aim to ensure families are fully informed about their entitlements and how to access them.

Community workshops, online tutorials, and dedicated support hotlines are also being planned to assist families unfamiliar with the application process.

A Lifeline for Kiwi Families

Minister Willis highlighted FamilyBoost as a crucial component of the Government’s broader commitment to alleviating the financial strain on New Zealanders. “This initiative is about ensuring that families can thrive, even in challenging economic conditions. It’s a practical solution designed to empower parents and support our future generations.”

For more information about FamilyBoost, including eligibility criteria and application guidelines, visit the Inland Revenue website at www.ird.govt.nz/familyboost.