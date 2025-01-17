Left Menu

Kejriwal Urges Modi for Metro Fare Rebate for Students

Arvind Kejriwal has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a 50% rebate for students on Delhi Metro fares. He suggests the cost be shared between the central and Delhi governments. The AAP government also plans to offer free bus travel to students, expanding its existing policy for women.

Updated: 17-01-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:32 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener, has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant a 50% discount on Delhi Metro fares for students. This proposal is made with an appeal for shared financial responsibility between the central and state governments, emphasizing their partnership in the Delhi Metro project.

In anticipation of the upcoming Assembly elections, Kejriwal's letter also reveals AAP's intention to extend free bus travel to students, building on their current policy of providing free bus rides to women across the city.

Meanwhile, hours before the BJP is set to unveil its election manifesto, party president J P Nadda will lead the announcement at a press event in the Delhi BJP office, scheduled for 2 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

