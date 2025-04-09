AAP Strengthens Gujarat Foothold with Leadership Visit

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is making strategic moves to fortify its organizational structure in Gujarat. Newly appointed state in-charge Gopal Rai and co-in-charge Durgesh Pathak have embarked on a pivotal week-long tour, aiming to invigorate the party's presence across various regions.

According to an official statement, the leaders arrived in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and commenced their mission at the Gandhinagar Circuit House. They are scheduled for extensive meetings with party leaders and workers throughout the state, targeting key areas such as Ahmedabad and Rajkot.

This organizational campaign, concluding with high-level meetings and a 'Mahasammelan' in mid-April, comes in the wake of a leadership reshuffle after AAP's electoral setback in Delhi. The party aims for expanded influence in Gujarat, having previously secured 32 local body seats.

